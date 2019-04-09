TUSCALOOSA - Ora Ellen McCracken, age 84, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away April 7, 2019 in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Memory Chapel with Rev. Jon Wiggins officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Gardens with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be 6 – 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at the funeral home.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bradley Donnell McCracken; parents, Wilburn and Verda Brown; and brother, Buddy Brown.

Survivors include her sons, Steve McCracken and his wife Cynthia and Stan McCracken and his wife Leigh; granddaughters, Lindsey Smith and Haley McCracken; grandson, John David McCracken; great-grandson, Seaman Recruit Gage Smith United States Navy; and great-granddaughter, Lisa Smith.

Ora Ellen was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great- grandmother, and a true friend to so many. She probably had a greater knowledge of sports than most men; having raised two boys who were involved in whatever sport was in season. Among other dishes, she was famous for her chicken and dumplings and loved to feed her family on every holiday and numerous Sundays after church. She loved her work buddies, and always seemed younger than her age. After retirement, she stayed involved and busy, and in recent years she made it her ministry to drive "old folks" to their appointments, the grocery store, or just out for lunch. She was a member of South Highlands Baptist Church until its relocation, and for the past several years was a faithful member of Skyland Baptist Church.

Pallbearers will be John David McCracken, Chris Davis, Tim Robertson, Mike McCracken, Tommy Fleming and John Dee Carruth.

Honorary pallbearers will be former members of South Highlands Baptist Church, members of Skyland Baptist Church, friends and neighbors of Ash Hill and 39th Street.