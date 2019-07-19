|
|
TUSCALOOSA - Orman Gale Horton, age 85, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away July 17, 2019 at home. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel with Bro. Gene Dockery and Bro. Chad Palmer officiating and Tuscaloosa Memorial Park and Chapel directing. Burial will follow in Tuscaloosa Memorial Park. The body will lie in state one hour prior to the service.
He is preceded in death by his parents, E.W. "Bill" and Bernice Horton; sisters, Billie Jeanette Pearson, Bobbie Jean Hartley and Judy Pauline Scrivner; brother, R. Harold Horton.
He is survived by his wife, Virginia Wright Horton of Tuscaloosa, Alabama; daughters, Carol Horton Farrell, Duncanville, Alabama and Tina Horton-Bigham, Duncanville, Alabama; sisters, Earnestine Lancaster, Tuscaloosa, Alabama; brother, John Horton, Tuscaloosa, Alabama; grandchildren, Casi F. Orr (Wes) of Akron, Alabama, Catie F. Bell (Michael) of Birmingham, Alabama, Charlie Farrell of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Abby B. Kelce (Phillip) of Calera, Alabama and Anna O. Bigham of Tuscaloosa, Alabama; great-grandchildren, Brayden Green of Akron, Alabama, Carsen Green of Akron, Alabama, Sloane Bell of Birmingham, Alabama; and arriving this fall – Averie Orr of Akron, Alabama.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was a friend, mentor, and boss of many. He opened his first business in 1955 and later expanded to Horton's Auto Parts; Bama Excavating; Horton's Truck Parts and Services and Apollo Trucking until his illness forced his retirement in 2018. Even though he was a workaholic he still enjoyed race cars, show horses and managing a country band. He did a lot for many and will be missed by all including his fur babies, Bud and Brody.
Pallbearers will be Wes Orr, Michael Bell, Charlie Farrell, Phillip Kelce, Dustin Cheatham and Brayden Green.
Honorary pallbearers are Horton's Auto Parts, Horton's Garage and Wrecker Service, Pearce Trucking, Ray and Carolyn Lowery, Horace Overton, Robert Martin, Mike and Renate Layson, Kenny and Cille (St. John) Kernop, Greg and Susan Hamrick, Crawford Nixon, Dr. James and Angela Hodges, Tuscaloosa Urology Center, DCH Cancer Center and Amedisys Home Health and Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Missions at East McFarland Baptist Church or Taylorville Baptist Church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News from July 19 to July 20, 2019