Oscar James "Jim" ChaissonMoundville - Oscar James "Jim" Chaisson, age 69, of Moundville, Ala., passed away August 31, 2020 at DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa. Services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Memory Chapel Funeral Home with Dr. Jason Duckett, of Moundville Baptist Church, officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Gardens with Memory Chapel, a Dignity Memorial provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Emma Jean Ortego and Enes Chaisson.He is survived by his wife, Jan C. Chaisson of Moundville, Ala.; son, Michael J. Chaisson (Jackie) of Moundville, Ala.; sisters, Carolyn Istre of Crowley, La., and Christine Edmonds of Opelousas, La.; brother, Dr. Richard Ortego of Lafayette, La.; grandchildren, William M. "Will" Chaisson and Ryan H. Chaisson of Moundville, Ala.; many other relatives; and his beloved dog, Ruger.Jim was known for his larger than life personality and his Cajun cooking, especially his pralines. He was Paw Paw to all that knew him, and his pride and joy was his grandsons.Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Will and Ryan Chaisson, Larry Krallman, Benny Whitt, Logan Kelley, Kyle Sanderson, Tucker Stephenson, and Glenn Canterberry.Honorary pallbearers are Raymond Fields Sunday School Class of Moundville Baptist, friends of Moundville Baptist Church, former employees of Reichold Chemical Plant., WAM Employees, Tuscaloosa Police Juvenile Division, and the many friends of the Moundville community.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Moundville Baptist Church.