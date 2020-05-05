Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
(205) 553-1430
Graveside service
Wednesday, May 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Memory Hill Gardens
Otis Wilson


1952 - 2020
Otis Wilson Obituary
NORTHPORT - Otis E. Wilson, 67, passed away on Friday, May 01, 2020, at Hospice of West Alabama in Tuscaloosa. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 06, 2020 at 11 a.m. from Memory Hill Gardens with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity provider in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Wilson was born October 10, 1952 to Louise Wilson and the late Henry E. Wilson, Jr. He was a well-known machinist and finished the last 14 years of his career at Mercedes. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, who loved his children and grandchildren dearly.
He is survived by his wife, Daphne Stewart Wilson of Northport; daughter, Alicia Hollyhand (Jason) of Tuscaloosa; son, Shawn Edwood Wilson (Jennifer) of Aldre, Va.; mother, Louise Wilson of Tuscaloosa; sisters, Linda Wilson and Karleen Bowen, both of Tuscaloosa; and grandchildren, Patrick and Haley Hollyhand and Madison and Alexis Wilson.
The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Lewis and Faye Manderson Cancer Center at DCH, 809 University Blvd E., Tuscaloosa, AL 35401.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 5, 2020
