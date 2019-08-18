|
|
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. - Ottis "Otis" Duell Nelson, age 88, passed away peacefully on June 29, 2019 in Scottsdale, Arizona at North Scottsdale Retreat.
Otis was born on July 21, 1930 in Columbus, Mississippi and was raised in Northport, Alabama. Son to Wyman D. Nelson and Vivian Porter Nelson, Otis had four siblings; William Delmas, Clara Dorphine, Rufus Maxwell and Billy Byron. Otis married Sarah Hayes Nelson in 1954 and had three children, Bradley Hayes, Michael Timothy, and Anna Kathryn. Otis was lovingly referred to as "Pop" by his grandchildren, Blake, Adam, Beverly, Alison, Austin, Andy, Keira and Koen; and great- grandchildren, Brady, Beckett, Cash and McCrae.
Otis graduated from Tuscaloosa County High School in 1947 and proudly served his country as a member of the United States Navy during the Korean War where he worked on USS Tanager 385 as a radar man. Ever the scholar and achiever, Otis graduated from the University of Alabama in 1953 with a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology. Otis was awarded a Bachelor of Arts in 1957 from Southern Baptist Theological Seminary and a Master's Degree from Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in 1960. While studying Theology, Otis helped run a home for troubled youth and coached boxing for kids in Kentucky where Cassius Clay attended. Otis completed a Master's in Education from Clemson University in 1971. Otis worked for 30 years for Clemson University and retired in 1995 as Director of International Services. Otis was a bi-vocational pastor for both Baptist and Presbyterian churches in Georgia and South Carolina including North Anderson Baptist Church, Rock Branch Baptist and Carmel Presbyterian Church. He was a longstanding member of First Baptist Church of Clemson, South Carolina.
Otis loved Alabama and Clemson football. He was a skilled golfer and tennis player. He loved coaching kids' sports and worked as a coach at the YMCA. Otis was an educator at heart and gave Glory by serving God. He met his wife Sarah while working on staff at Ridgecrest Baptist Assembly in North Carolina. He was a tireless volunteer. He was awarded Volunteer of the Year multiple years for his service with the American Red Cross where he responded to disasters in both the U.S. and abroad. Otis was fluent in Spanish. He and his family lost their home in a tornado when he was a child and this fueled his desire to help others. Otis helped feed first responders in New York after the September 11 attack. Otis also served in Sri Lanka after the deadly tsunami. He worked for Habitat for Humanity and built homes in South Carolina. Otis was a missionary building homes for children in many countries including Honduras, Bolivia, and Guatemala. After 50 years of living in Clemson, Otis moved to Alabama to be close to his siblings and he served at Wings of Grace in Tuscaloosa, Alabama with his niece, Terri Hibbard and her husband, Bill. Otis moved to Scottsdale, Arizona his final two and a half years to be with Anna, Andrew, Keira and Koen.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Otis D. Nelson's name to the American Red Cross at www.redcross.org.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel Funeral Home with Dr. Donnie Payne officiating. Burial will follow in Tuscaloosa Memorial Park.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 18, 2019