TUSCALOOSA - Ottis Eugene Rice of Tuscaloosa, Ala. passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019 at the age of 67 with his family by his side. Gene was born in Tuscaloosa, Ala. on May 21, 1951 to the late Ottis Boyd and Mary Inez (Townsend) Rice.

Gene was a charter member and a deacon at Crestline Baptist Church where he loved to greet his church family at the door every Sunday morning with a huge smile on his face. He also loved hunting, fishing and working at his farm with the cows and horses. He was loved and respected by so many in the Moundville and Taylorville communities. He was a loving and devoted husband to his wife Deborah Bishop Rice for 47 years. He was an amazing daddy to his two daughters, Shana Rice Giles and Stacy Rice Woods (Jon). He was a hero and role model to his four grandsons, Logan Woods, Carson Woods, Garrett Giles and Parker Giles and he was the best Papa to his only granddaughter Addison Giles. He was the only brother to three younger sisters, Linda Lester (Charles), Carolyn Mitchell (Tony) and Janice Rice. He was adored by all of his nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. He loved nothing more than being with his family. Gene's passing has left a hole in the hearts of all of his family that will never be filled on this side of heaven, but because of his faith in his Savior Jesus Christ we know we will be with him again rejoicing together.

Visitation will be Wednesday, May 8th, 2019 from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home South. Services will begin at 3:30 p.m. with Brother Leon Winters officiating with graveside to follow at Memory Hill Gardens on Skyland Blvd.

Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Logan Woods, Carson Woods and Garrett Giles and his nephews Tony Lester, Jamie Mitchell, Casey Mitchell and Dale Armstrong.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Crestline Baptist Church in Memory of Gene Rice. Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 7, 2019