TUSCALOOSA - Pamela Diane Roberts, age 59, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away on February 16, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joel Roberts; and granddaughter, Mila Leighanna Oswalt.
She is survived by her sons, Christopher Oswalt and Jeremy Oswalt; sisters, Linda Smelley, Debbie Barr and Darlene Hall; brothers, Willie Turner, Jeffery Turner and Anthony Turner. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Karsyn Oswalt, Garrett Oswalt, Kinsley Oswalt and Aidan Oswalt, her K-9 Survivor, Jack.
A graveside service was held at 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at Coker Cemetery with Rev. David Kelley officiating. A time of visitation was held from 12:00 p.m.-1:00 p.m. at Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 18, 2020