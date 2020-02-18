Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North
4905 Highway 69 North
Northport, AL 35473
(205) 339-2600
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North
4905 Highway 69 North
Northport, AL 35473
Graveside service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
1:30 PM
Coker cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Pamela Roberts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela Diane Roberts


1960 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pamela Diane Roberts Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Pamela Diane Roberts, age 59, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away on February 16, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joel Roberts; and granddaughter, Mila Leighanna Oswalt.
She is survived by her sons, Christopher Oswalt and Jeremy Oswalt; sisters, Linda Smelley, Debbie Barr and Darlene Hall; brothers, Willie Turner, Jeffery Turner and Anthony Turner. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Karsyn Oswalt, Garrett Oswalt, Kinsley Oswalt and Aidan Oswalt, her K-9 Survivor, Jack.
A graveside service was held at 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at Coker Cemetery with Rev. David Kelley officiating. A time of visitation was held from 12:00 p.m.-1:00 p.m. at Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pamela's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North
Download Now