COTTONDALE - Parris Elizabeth Balentine, of Cottondale, Ala., passed away April 7, 2019. Graveside service will be 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Memory Hill Gardens with Ray Hallman officiating and Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing.
Survivors include her big brother, Brantley Balentine; parents, Brandon and Ashley Balentine; and many other family members.
Our precious angel was born sleeping at 22 weeks on April 7, 2019. She was already loved by many. We look forward to seeing her again in Heaven.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 10, 2019