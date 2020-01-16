|
TUSCALOOSA - Pat Karasek Cross, age 84, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away on January 14, 2020 at Hospice of West Alabama. A graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, January 17, 2020, at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Duane Terpo officiating and Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel Funeral Home directing.
She was preceded in death by her father, Herman L. Karasek; mother, Ezell Kornegay; and son, David Keith Cross.
Survivors include her husband, Hugh "Hooty" Cross; daughter, Bonnie Bailey Walters (Harold); son, Darron Allen Cross (Leah); daughter-in-law, Kristie Danielle Cross; brother, Herman L. Karasek; grandchildren, Leslie Cross Alsop (Chris), Forrest Cross (Kody), Kaleb Cross, Josh Cross, Katelyn Cross, Sara Cross, Hunter Alan Bailey (Melissa); great-grandchildren, Aiden, Asher-David, Kynleigh, Maisie, Ensley Parker and McKayla.
Pat was married to the love of her life, Hooty, for 66 years. Long known for her floral design talent and her devotion to teaching and mentoring aspiring designers, her many accomplishments included President of Alabama State Florists Association, '68 and '69, ASFA Florist of the Year, 1972, ASFA Lifetime Membership Award Recipient, and teaching classes at Auburn University. Pat was also endowed with acute business acumen and was known as one of Tuscaloosa's most successful businesswomen, opening Pat's Florist and Gourmet Baskets, Inc. in 1962.
Pallbearers will be Forrest Cross, Kaleb Cross, Josh Cross, Mark Weaver, Michael Cornwell and Wesley Earnest.
Honorary pallbearers are all current and former employees of Pat's Florist and Gourmet Baskets.
Donations can be made to Hospice of West Alabama.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jan. 16, 2020