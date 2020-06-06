Pat Montgomery
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Pat's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GORDO – Pat Montgomery, age 84, of Gordo, Ala., died May 30, 2020. Services will be 1 p.m. Monday, June 8, 2020 at Sunset Chapel with Bro. Glenn Sanderfier and Bro. Geoff Elrod officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park with Sunset Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be 30 minutes prior to services at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Inez Brown Lee; and sisters, Vicki McAdams and Jimmie Nell White.
Survivors include son, Jeff Montgomery; daughter, Rita Branyon (David); brothers, Pete Lee (Liz), Clint Lee (Jimmie Nell) and Doug Lee (Carla); sister, Marcel Grinstead; grandchildren, Jon Branyon (Miranda), Dustin Branyon (Micklynn), Taylor Montgomery, Chris Montgomery; and six great-grandchildren.
Pat loved her family and spent as much time as possible with her children and siblings.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Visitation
12:30 - 01:00 PM
Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
8
Service
01:00 PM
Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
3802 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL 35473
(205) 345-2900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved