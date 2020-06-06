GORDO – Pat Montgomery, age 84, of Gordo, Ala., died May 30, 2020. Services will be 1 p.m. Monday, June 8, 2020 at Sunset Chapel with Bro. Glenn Sanderfier and Bro. Geoff Elrod officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park with Sunset Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be 30 minutes prior to services at the funeral home.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Inez Brown Lee; and sisters, Vicki McAdams and Jimmie Nell White.

Survivors include son, Jeff Montgomery; daughter, Rita Branyon (David); brothers, Pete Lee (Liz), Clint Lee (Jimmie Nell) and Doug Lee (Carla); sister, Marcel Grinstead; grandchildren, Jon Branyon (Miranda), Dustin Branyon (Micklynn), Taylor Montgomery, Chris Montgomery; and six great-grandchildren.

Pat loved her family and spent as much time as possible with her children and siblings.





