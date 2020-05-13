Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Patricia Ann Wesson

Patricia Ann Wesson Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Patricia Ann Wesson, age 67, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away at her residence on May 7, 2020.
Mrs. Wesson loved her children and grandchildren and never missed a family function.
Preceding her in death are her parents, James Thomas and Edith Booth Fordham.
Mrs. Wesson is survived by her husband, James R. Wesson, Sr.; daughter, Traci Ann Logan (Robbie); sons, James R. Wesson, Jr. (Susan) and Toby Wesson; grandchildren, Andrew Connor Wesson, Jason Taylor Gilliland, Lindsay Nicole Wesson, Caitlyn Lee Logan, Jon Brady Wesson, James Matthew Wesson, Haylee Ann Logan and Remington Grady Wesson.
No services are scheduled at this time.
Sunset Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, in charge of arrangements.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 13, 2020
