TUSCALOOSA - Patricia Ann Wilson, age 71, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., died on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at DCH Regional Medical Center. Funeral services for Mrs. Patricia Ann Wilson will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Friendship Baptist Church, Tuscaloosa. Rev. Bruce Henderson is pastor. Rev. Matthew Wilson will be eulogist. Burial will follow in Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Rollins' Mortuary directing. The body will lie in state at the church one hour prior to service time. Public viewing for Mrs. Patricia Ann Wilson will be today, February 7, 2020, from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. at Rollins' Mortuary.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 7, 2020