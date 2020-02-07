Home

Rollins Mortuary
2701 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
(205) 759-4202
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Lying in State
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Friendship Baptist Church
Tuscaloosa, AL
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Friendship Baptist Church
Tuscaloosa, AL
Patricia Ann Wilson


1948 - 2020
Patricia Ann Wilson Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Patricia Ann Wilson, age 71, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., died on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at DCH Regional Medical Center. Funeral services for Mrs. Patricia Ann Wilson will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Friendship Baptist Church, Tuscaloosa. Rev. Bruce Henderson is pastor. Rev. Matthew Wilson will be eulogist. Burial will follow in Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Rollins' Mortuary directing. The body will lie in state at the church one hour prior to service time. Public viewing for Mrs. Patricia Ann Wilson will be today, February 7, 2020, from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. at Rollins' Mortuary.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 7, 2020
