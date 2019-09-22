|
|
COTTONDALE - Patricia Ann Woolley Cox, age 62, of Cottondale, Alabama, passed on September 19, 2019 at Hospice of West Alabama. A graveside service will be held at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park on Monday, September 23, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Drew Dockery officiating.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence Edward and Florence (Krebs) Woolley, Sr.; and a son, Brandon Vincent Woolley.
Survivors include her son, Adam Christopher Cox (Kendra) of Pinehurst, Texas; daughter-in-law, Michelle Johnson Woolley of Tuscaloosa; grandchildren, Alyssa Michelle Cox, Logan Alexander Cox and Thomas Jacob Woolley; brother, Clarence Edward Woolley, Jr. (Bonnie) of Miramar Beach, Fla.; sisters, Karen Lois Woolley of Miramar Beach, Fla. and Brenda Gaye Thomas (James) of Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Patricia was very helpful to the Humane Society of West Alabama for the past few years.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society of West Alabama, P.O. Box 70054, Tuscaloosa, Alabama 35407.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Sept. 22, 2019