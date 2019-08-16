Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Services
Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home South
6100 Old Greensboro Road
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
(205) 752-2005
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home South
6100 Old Greensboro Road
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home South
6100 Old Greensboro Road
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
View Map
Patricia Burroughs Obituary
MOUNDVILLE - Patricia Burroughs, age 62, of Moundville, Ala., passed away August 14, 2019 at her residence. Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Magnolia Chapel South with Rev. Jim Robinson officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery with Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home South directing. Visitation will be 6 – 8 p.m. Friday, August 16, 2019, at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her son, Marcus Burroughs, and parents, Mary Virginia and Thomas Waggoner.
Survivors include her daughter, Bobbi Sue Spencer; daughter-in-law, Danielle Burroughs; sisters, Virginia Williams, Kathy Hollis and Frances Laird; brother, Emmette Waggoner; and grandchildren, Brianna Brantley Harris and Dalton Spencer.
Pallbearers will be Tommy Waggoner, Jeremy Hollis, Jeff Hollis, Tyler Hollis, Cameron Hollis, Carl Bates and Wayne Davidson.
Patricia was a loving mother and nana, and will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 16, 2019
