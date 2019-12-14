Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North
4905 Highway 69 North
Northport, AL 35473
(205) 339-2600
Service
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Burial
Following Services
Campground UMC Cemetery
NORTHPORT - Patricia Diane Oswalt, age 58, of Northport, Ala., died December 12, 2019 at Hospice of West Alabama. Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Magnolia Chapel North with Rev. Jerry Montgomery officiating. Burial will follow in Campground UMC Cemetery with Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North directing. Visitation will be 12 – 2 p.m. Sunday, December 15, 2019, at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Mike Oswalt; and parents, Robert and Molly Sumner and Kelly Boyd.
Survivors include her daughters, Ashley Smith (Zac); sons, Josh Powell (Pritha); sisters, Nancy Skelton (Rickey) and Lisa Kennedy (Mike); brothers, Brian Boyd (Connie) and Randy Sumner (Megan); grandchildren, Livi Smith and Hunter Powell, Jacey Smith and Jase Smith; sister-in-law, Malissa Ligon (Damon); brother-in-law, Larry Corkerin.
Pallbearers will be Mark Glenn, Keith Moore, David Hubbard, Tim Renfroe, Damon Ligon and Austin Boyd.
Honorary pallbearers are Dora Christian and family, Bonnie Moore, Tim and Debbie Connell, Hospice of West Alabama, Dr. Wilhite, Dr. Shamblin, Dr. Alldredge, the Samantha community and the Cottondale community.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of West Alabama.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Dec. 14, 2019
