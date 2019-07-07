|
CARROLLTON - Patricia Diane Shepherd, age 59, of Carrollton, Ala., died July 6, 2019 at Pickens County Medical Center. Services will be 12 noon Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Skelton Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Shawn McDaniel officiating. Burial will follow in Marvin Chapel Cemetery with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to and immediately following the service.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Jo Ann Price Acker; her grandparents; and aunt, Wanda Brown (Garfield).
Survivors include her husband of 39 years, Danny Joe Shepherd; four daughters, Tracie Nix, Heather Pugh (Kevin) Brandi Pritchett (Brett) and Denise Gibson; father, Alfred Acker (Janice); sister, Debra Noland (Johnny); three brothers, Allen Livingston, Kenneth Acker (Gail) and William Acker (Susan); aunt: Mary White; uncle: Robert Price; 12 grandchildren, Bailey, Kaitlin, Katlyn, Nathan, Curtis, Dalton, Kaylie, Carley, MaKayla, Kory, Reed and Reagan.
Diane was born April 17, 1960 in Reform, Alabama to Alfred and the late Joann Price Acker. A native of Pickens County and living in Carrollton for 59 years, she was employed with Buchanan Lumber Company for 31 years.
Pallbearers will be Nathan Shepherd, Curtis Pritchett, Bailey Motes, Dalton Pugh, Patrick Noland, Lance Acker, Lee Acker and Will Pritchett.
Honorary pallbearers are employees of Buchanan Lumber Company.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on July 7, 2019