NORTHPORT - Patricia Ellis Sweet, age 76, of Northport, Ala., passed away March 6, 2020 at Hospice of West Alabama. A Celebration of Life Service will be held 12 noon Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Bethabara Baptist Church with Clergy Kevin Morrison and Jody Taylor officiating.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Frances Ellis.
Survivors include her daughters, Frances Sweet Traweek (Michael) of Lake View, Ala. and Eva Sweet Traweek (Wayne) of Northport, Ala.; son, Wesley Sweet (Tina) of Liverpool, Texas; sisters, Teresa McGuire of Vinton, La. and Brenda McFadden of Paris, Texas; brother, Charlie Ellis (Remona) of Paris, Texas; grandchildren, Charlsie, Destiny, Heather, Francina, Lauren, Starlin, Jordan, McKenzie, Morgan and Scotty; great-grandchildren, Grayson, Avalyss, Izzy, Liam, Colt, Jaxon, Lincoln, Steelie, Sayge, Easton, Tate, Kinley, Levi, Miya, Mila, Scotty, Matthew, Camberlee and Serenity; and many nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.
Patricia Sweet was born in Galveston, Texas and raised in Dickinson, Texas; and graduated from Dickinson High School in 1961. She remained in Dickinson, Texas until 1999 when she moved to Paris, Texas to care for her parents.
Patricia then moved to Alabama in 2015 to be with her daughters and granddaughters. She loved her family deeply and made anyone that she came in contact with feel like family. She will be deeply missed.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 11, 2020