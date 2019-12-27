|
|
WAYNESBORO, MISS. - Patricia ""Pat"" Felts left this earth and entered her heavenly home on December 22, 2019.
Pat is survived by her husband of 64 years, James L. Felts; a sister, Bobbye Watson of Eclectic, Alabama; two daughters, Sheri Bowen (Dale) of Waynesboro, Mississippi and Tracy Johnson (Mark) of Tuscaloosa, Alabama; five grandchildren, Penni Cooper (Devin), Jenci Baygents (Gordon), Lexi Taylor (Chase), Sam Johnson and Brooke Johnson; six great-grandchildren, Beau and Sadie Cooper, Cannon and Clayton Baygents, Willow and Wyatt Taylor.
""Mama Pat"" will be remembered for the big way she loved. She served in the preschool department at Calvary Baptist Church in Waynesboro, Mississippi for many years and every child she came in contact with was ""one of her babies"". She supported and loved her children and grandchildren with every fiber of her being and was happiest when they were all together. In later years when she could not go like she wanted to, she started a card ministry and continued to love and support people through this. She will be missed by so many friends, old and new.
The family would like to acknowledge and thank her special caregivers Lillie Meadry, Mary Deese, Angela Frazier, Rokenshia Arrington, LaTonya Leatherwood, the staff of Morning Pointe and the staff of Forest Manor Rehab.
Visitation was held from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Freeman Funeral Home, 1305 Skyland Drive. The funeral service was held at 2 p.m., Thursday, December 26, 2019, at Freeman Funeral Home with Dr. Doug Broome and Rev. Paul Harris officiating. Interment was in Serenity Gardens Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Dale Bowen, Mark Johnson, Devin Cooper, Gordon Baygents, Chase Taylor and Sam Johnson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church preschool department or Sisterhood Mission Ministry.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Dec. 27, 2019