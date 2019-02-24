|
|
COTTONDALE - Patricia Fomby, age 74, of Cottondale, Ala., passed away, February 22, 2019 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at Evergreen Baptist Church, Vance with Bro. Jack Clary and Bro. Adam Williams officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the church.
Survivors include her husband, Jerry Lee Fomby of Cottondale, Ala., sons, Tony Lee Fomby of Cottondale, Ala. and Jeffery Scott Fomby of McCalla, Ala.; brother, Harold Bates of Alexander City, Ala.; grandchildren, Anthony Lee Fomby of Orlando, Fla., T.J. Fomby of Vance, Ala., Kayla Nicole Fomby of Brookwood, Ala. and Brady Scott Fomby of Cottondale, Ala.; and great-grandchildren, Emily Grace, Carlee Joy, Levi James Fomby, Wyatt Fomby, Braxton Fomby and Maverick Fomby.
Pallbearers will be Anthony Fomby, Brady Fomby, Chance Bates, Ryan Ledbetter, Scott Olin, Donnie Lanier, David Blevins, KC Pesnell and Greg Pesnell.
Honorary pallbearers are retired Drummond Coal Co. employees and Hanna Sunday school class at Evergreen Baptist Church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 24, 2019