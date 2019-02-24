Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
(205) 553-1430
For more information about
Patricia Fomby
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Evergreen Baptist Church
Vance, AL
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Evergreen Baptist Church
Vance, AL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Fomby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Fomby

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Patricia Fomby Obituary
COTTONDALE - Patricia Fomby, age 74, of Cottondale, Ala., passed away, February 22, 2019 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at Evergreen Baptist Church, Vance with Bro. Jack Clary and Bro. Adam Williams officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the church.
Survivors include her husband, Jerry Lee Fomby of Cottondale, Ala., sons, Tony Lee Fomby of Cottondale, Ala. and Jeffery Scott Fomby of McCalla, Ala.; brother, Harold Bates of Alexander City, Ala.; grandchildren, Anthony Lee Fomby of Orlando, Fla., T.J. Fomby of Vance, Ala., Kayla Nicole Fomby of Brookwood, Ala. and Brady Scott Fomby of Cottondale, Ala.; and great-grandchildren, Emily Grace, Carlee Joy, Levi James Fomby, Wyatt Fomby, Braxton Fomby and Maverick Fomby.
Pallbearers will be Anthony Fomby, Brady Fomby, Chance Bates, Ryan Ledbetter, Scott Olin, Donnie Lanier, David Blevins, KC Pesnell and Greg Pesnell.
Honorary pallbearers are retired Drummond Coal Co. employees and Hanna Sunday school class at Evergreen Baptist Church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Memory Chapel Funeral Home
Download Now