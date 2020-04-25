|
|
COTTONDALE – On April 23, 2020, Patricia G. Marcum, age 68, got her wings and went to walk with the angels. A private graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Coaling Cemetery with Bro. Tony Boothe officiating and Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Evelyn Bridgeman and Curtis Tucker; sister, Ann Paulene; niece, Dana Swindle; and a brother-in-law, W.D. Hubbard.
Survivors include her husband, Kenneth Marcum; daughter, Kim Miller; sons, Roy Marcum (Shelle), Jeremy Marcum, Paul Marcum (Melissa) and Adam Marcum; sisters, Janice Romero (E.O.) and Faye Hubbard; grandchildren, Kenny Meadows (Brie), Chasidy Meadows ( Brian Kilgore), Kent Marcum (Kayla), David Marcum, Carli Marcum and Shelby Marcum; great-grands, Nora Meadows, Kimmy J. Marcum and Ellis Meadows.
Patricia enjoyed the simple things in life. She found joy in a lot of things, but the thing she loved the most was her family. Patricia had a very special relationship with Jesus, and this relationship made her the person she was. Jesus shined through her; every soul she came in contact with could feel his presence radiating through her. We will cherish our memories until we join her in paradise.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 25, 2020