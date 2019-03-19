TUSCALOOSA - Patricia Grace Allen Formby, age 72, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away March 16, 2019 in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at The Church At Tuscaloosa with Brian Loper officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Gardens with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at The Church at Tuscaloosa.

She was preceded in death by her father, Willis Edward "Papa Bill" Allen; mother, Evie Smelley Allen; sisters, Elizabeth Allen Meadows (Jack) and Charlotte Allen Averett (Howard); sister-in-law, Sharon Hamner Allen; and niece, Angela Allen Babb.

Survivors her daughter, Tonya Lynn Formby of Vestavia, Ala.; son, Shannon Dale Formby; daughter-in-law, Melanie Wilkin Formby; brothers, Edward M. Allen (Diane) and David H. Allen; grandchildren, Madison, Mary Morgan, Wilkin, Hayes and Lucy Formby.

Pat was a strong and beautiful woman. She had an unshakeable faith in God that carried her through life in an elegant and joyful manner. Her true passion was her family and she cherished every moment she spent with them. She was blessed with wonderful friends, a generous spirit and a love for children and animals. Her bright smile and gracious heart will be greatly missed.

Honorary pallbearer is David Allen.

In lieu of flowers, as expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of West Alabama and/or Ttown PAWS Animal Rescue. Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary