Home

POWERED BY

Services
Skelton Funeral Home - Reform
2105 2nd St. SW
Reform, AL 35481
(205) 375-9661
Service
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Skelton Funeral Home - Reform
2105 2nd St. SW
Reform, AL 35481
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
Skelton Funeral Home - Reform
2105 2nd St. SW
Reform, AL 35481
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Jennings
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Green Jennings

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Green Jennings Obituary
REFORM – Patricia Green Jennings, age 81, of Reform, Ala., died July 24, 2019, at Pickens County Medical Center. Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Skelton Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. George McLaurin officiating. Burial will follow in Bethel Cemetery in the Stansel community with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be immediately following the service at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include her husband, David Jennings; brother, John Green and wife Valerie of Gravesend, England; two nieces, Catherine of Oxford, England and Frances of London, England; two great-nieces and one great-nephew.
Patricia was born December 29, 1937 in London, England to the late Fred Green and Winifred Scott Green. She was a homemaker and a loving and faithful wife.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Reform First Presbyterian Church, 114 4th Ave. S.W., Reform, AL 35481
Published in Tuscaloosa News on July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now