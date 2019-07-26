|
REFORM – Patricia Green Jennings, age 81, of Reform, Ala., died July 24, 2019, at Pickens County Medical Center. Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Skelton Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. George McLaurin officiating. Burial will follow in Bethel Cemetery in the Stansel community with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be immediately following the service at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include her husband, David Jennings; brother, John Green and wife Valerie of Gravesend, England; two nieces, Catherine of Oxford, England and Frances of London, England; two great-nieces and one great-nephew.
Patricia was born December 29, 1937 in London, England to the late Fred Green and Winifred Scott Green. She was a homemaker and a loving and faithful wife.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Reform First Presbyterian Church, 114 4th Ave. S.W., Reform, AL 35481
Published in Tuscaloosa News on July 26, 2019