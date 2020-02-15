|
TUSCALOOSA – Patricia "Tricia" Gross Lyons went home to be with the Lord, February 13, 2020.
She was born August 23, 1966 in Memphis, Tenn. In 1968, she moved to Birmingham, Ala. with her parents and later to Tuscaloosa where she graduated from West End Christian School in 1994.
Patricia owned Richard's Market Basket in Northport, Ala. after her parents retired.
"And now these three remain: faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love. "
1 Corinthians 13:13.
Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens with visitation one hour prior to services at Sunset Funeral Home.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 15, 2020