Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
3802 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL 35473
(205) 345-2900
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
3802 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL 35473
View Map
Graveside service
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
2:00 PM
Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
3802 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL 35473
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Lyons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Gross Lyons


1966 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Gross Lyons Obituary
TUSCALOOSA – Patricia "Tricia" Gross Lyons went home to be with the Lord, February 13, 2020.
She was born August 23, 1966 in Memphis, Tenn. In 1968, she moved to Birmingham, Ala. with her parents and later to Tuscaloosa where she graduated from West End Christian School in 1994.
Patricia owned Richard's Market Basket in Northport, Ala. after her parents retired.
"And now these three remain: faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love. "
1 Corinthians 13:13.
Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens with visitation one hour prior to services at Sunset Funeral Home.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
Download Now