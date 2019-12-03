|
TUSCALOOSA - Patricia Ingram Davis, age 81, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away November 29, 2019 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Celebration of Life Service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at Heritage Chapel with Rev. Gene Dockery officiating and Heritage Chapel Funeral Home & Cremations, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be 1 – 2 p.m. Wednesday at Heritage Chapel.
She was preceded in death by her father, Julius Neal Ingram; mother, Martha Price Byrum; and brothers, John Ingram and Neal Ingram.
Survivors include her husband, David Gale Davis; sons, Carl Stephen Davis, Hugh Myron Davis and Christopher Todd Davis (Pam Nix Davis); grandchildren, Lauren Ashley Davis, Emily Brooke Davis Beck (Blake), Andrew Davis, Kirsten Davis and Lindsey Davis; and great-granddaughter, Addie Blake Beck.
Pat was married 63 years to Gale Davis. Mom was the greatest mother in the world for her three boys. She was also a loving grandmother to her five grandchildren. Pat was a teacher for several years and was an assistant director at Indian Rivers for 20 years. Her passions were traveling, square dancing, and loving on her family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to .
Condolences may be offered at www.HeritageChapelTuscaloosa.com.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Dec. 3, 2019