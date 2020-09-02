Patricia Sumner Herndon

Patricia Sumner Herndon, age 83, of Eutaw, AL, went to her Eternal home August 30, 2020. Funeral Services will be 11 AM Friday, September 4, 2020 at Eutaw Baptist Church with Rev. Ray Hallman and Bro. Gene Dockery officiating. Burial will follow in Union Christian Church cemetery with Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home South directing. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to services at Eutaw Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Melvin Esmal Herndon, her parents, Woodrow and Jennie Sumner, and her brother, Tony Sumner.

Survivors include her daughters, Sherrie Herndon Dorsett (Jim) of Eclectic and Melinda Herndon Landers (Rod) of Birmingham; grandchildren Jamie Jackson (Martin) of Prattville, Toxey Dorsett II (Adrienne) of Prattville, Sam and Scott Landers of Birmingham; great grandchildren Dorsett Jackson, Sumner Jackson, Knowlton Jackson, Tripp Dorsett and Urban Dorsett all of Prattville; two sisters, Evelyn Graham of Birmingham and Judy Shuttlesworth of Duncanville; and two brothers, Buddy Sumner of Tuscaloosa and John Sumner of Duncanville. Pallbearers will be grandsons and nephews.

Patricia was born October 26, 1936 in Duncanville, AL. A 1954 graduate of Tuscaloosa County High, she attended Howard College, the University of Alabama, and earned a B.S. in Business Education from Livingston University. She retired after working at DHR in Greene County for 27 years.

Pat as many called her, was a woman of many talents. She was the oldest of 6, so she learned the art of cooking at an early age. She loved to cook desserts and was known by many for her caramel cake. She had beautiful handwriting that was often showcased when addressing wedding invitations or other special events. She also could write the most poignant letters as you could sense emotion throughout every word. She had a passion to read and sew and could play both the piano and organ. She was a pianist for numerous weddings and was the church pianist/organist for more than 60 years, beginning at age 12 and playing regularly at both Providence Baptist Church in Linden and Eutaw Baptist Church. Her love for technology and writing was one of her lasting legacies. Beginning in 1999 with her first computer, she used this love of technology to design and create a Sumner family newsletter which she mailed to every family member each month. She also loved to design and create birthday cards for family and friends. Best of all, she was the most thoughtful and loving daughter, wife, mom, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and true friend to everyone. She will be greatly missed.

In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to Eutaw Baptist Church, Duncanville Baptist Church, Gideons International, or Alzheimer's Foundation.



