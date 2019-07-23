|
KENNEDY - Patrick Henry "Pat" Irvin, age 70, of Kennedy, Ala., died July 20, 2019 at Hospice of West Alabama. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Skelton Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Larry Shelton officiating. Burial will follow in Arbor Springs Cemetery in Reform with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be one hour prior and immediately following the service at the funeral home.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, John, Clifton, Tom and Leroy; and sisters, Doris and Ruth.
Survivors include his wife, of 52 years, Janice McAdams Irvin; two sons, Patrick Irvin (Cindy) and Andrew Irvin (Brandy); two sisters, Brenda and Janice; three brothers, Joe (Ann), Jerry and Dan; two grandchildren, Brooke Booth (Bart) and Dylan Irvin; three great-grandchildren, Jake, Allie and Sadie Booth; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pat was born December 7, 1948 in Gordo, Alabama to the late Andy Irvin and Flora Fair Irvin. He was a member of Arbor Springs Baptist Church, a retired Vocational Education teacher employed by the Pickens County Board of Education and a farmer.
Pallbearers will be Jimmy Massey, Dale Shelton, Eddie Propst, Bubba Kelley, Heath McAdams, Robby McAdams, Lynn Rainwater, Kenny Junkin, Larry Rogers and Glenn Richards.
Honorary pallbearers are Mike Maughn, Roger Wheat, Roy Thomas, Sonny Boler, Roy Fair, Ken Holder and Mike Driver.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Hospice of West Alabama, 3851 Loop Road, Tuscaloosa, AL 35404.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on July 23, 2019