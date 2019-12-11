|
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Patrick Thomas Lancaster, age 65, formerly of Tuscaloosa, passed away recently in Albuquerque, N.M. Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Memory Hill Gardens.
He was a Vietnam Era veteran of the United States Navy.
He was preceded in death by his father, John Lancaster; and brother, David Lancaster.
Survivors include his son, Shawn Lancaster (Lauren) of Houston, Texas; daughters, Kelly Lancaster of Birmingham, Ala. and Taylor Lancaster of Atlanta, Ga.; brothers, John Lancaster of Acworth, Ga. and Steve Lancaster of Fort Walton Beach, Fla.; mother, Mary Lancaster; and grandson, Jackson Lancaster.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Dec. 11, 2019