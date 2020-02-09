Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
(205) 553-1430
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
12:00 PM
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
1:00 PM
Memory Chapel
Tuscaloosa, AL
View Map
Patsy Ann (Pat) Lee


1937 - 2020
Patsy Ann (Pat) Lee Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Patsy Ann Lee (Pat) was born on March 13, 1937 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama and she passed on February 7, 2020 at Heritage Nursing Home in Tuscaloosa. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Visitation will begin at 12:00 noon with the services at 1 p.m. at Memory Chapel in Tuscaloosa.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Oneal Lee; her parents, Grady and Essie May; her brother, George Andy May; her sister, Mary Berryhill; her nephew, Jim Berryhill; and her grandson, Robert Lee.
She is survived by her sons, Rick Lee (Kathryn) and Ron Lee (Pam); also her grandchildren, Amy O'Brien (Chris), Stuart Lee (fiancée Sammi) and Thomas Lee.
She spent most of her childhood in Twin, Alabama. She married Oneal in 1953. They moved to Tuscaloosa in 1966 and they were totally in love and happy together until Oneal passed in 1988.
Pat loved all types of music and particularly Gospel. Her favorite artists were the Gaither Family and Elvis. And she also played Gospel piano.
She was always welcoming of her sons' friends to her home and was known as "Mama Lee" by many because of her hospitality.
Pallbearers will be Stuart Lee, Chris O'Brien, Barry Wyatt, Elliott Jones, Cravens Belk and Larry Brewer.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Pat's name to Arts 'n Autism or .
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 9, 2020
