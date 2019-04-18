Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Bryant Chapel Of Linden
400 West Cahaba Avenue
Linden, AL 36748
(334) 295-9300
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 2:45 PM
O'Bryant Chapel Funeral Home
400 West Cahaba Avenue
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
3:00 PM
Linden Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Patsy Etheridge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patsy Nored Etheridge


1942 i - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Patsy Nored Etheridge Obituary
LINDEN - Patsy Nored Etheridge, age 76, of Linden, Ala., died April 16, 2019 at Bryan Whitfield Memorial Hospital.
She was born October 10, 1942 in Linden, Ala. to Ozie Carl and Claudia Nored. She was a former florist and member of Linden Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband, Ralph M. Etheridge; daughter, Amanda Henderson (Rex); two sons, Michael Etheridge (Sandy) and Brett Etheridge (Barbara); six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at O'Bryant Chapel Funeral Home on Thursday, April 14, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. - 2:45 p.m. Graveside funeral services will follow at 3:00 p.m. at Linden Memorial Park.
Arrangements by O'Bryant Chapel Funeral Home.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now