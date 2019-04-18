|
LINDEN - Patsy Nored Etheridge, age 76, of Linden, Ala., died April 16, 2019 at Bryan Whitfield Memorial Hospital.
She was born October 10, 1942 in Linden, Ala. to Ozie Carl and Claudia Nored. She was a former florist and member of Linden Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband, Ralph M. Etheridge; daughter, Amanda Henderson (Rex); two sons, Michael Etheridge (Sandy) and Brett Etheridge (Barbara); six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at O'Bryant Chapel Funeral Home on Thursday, April 14, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. - 2:45 p.m. Graveside funeral services will follow at 3:00 p.m. at Linden Memorial Park.
Arrangements by O'Bryant Chapel Funeral Home.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 18, 2019