Patsy Perkins Tucker

Linden - Patsy Perkins Tucker age 79 of Linden, AL died October 29, 2020 at DCH Regional Hospital. She was born July 17, 1941 in Thomaston, AL to George Melvin and Exerlee Perkins. She was a former employee of H.A. Satin Co. and a member of Forest Hill Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband, Charles R. Tucker; daughter, Rachel Wilhite (Vann); two sisters, Elaine Miller and Jean Day.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and a brother George Perkins.

Visitation will be held at O'Bryant Chapel Funeral Home on Monday, November 2, 2020 from 1:00 pm until the 2:00 pm service time with Rev. Matt Kelley officiating. Burial will be at Thomaston Cemetery.

Arrangements by O'Bryant Chapel Funeral Home in Linden, AL.



