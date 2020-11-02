1/1
Patsy Perkins Tucker
1941 - 2020
Linden - Patsy Perkins Tucker age 79 of Linden, AL died October 29, 2020 at DCH Regional Hospital. She was born July 17, 1941 in Thomaston, AL to George Melvin and Exerlee Perkins. She was a former employee of H.A. Satin Co. and a member of Forest Hill Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband, Charles R. Tucker; daughter, Rachel Wilhite (Vann); two sisters, Elaine Miller and Jean Day.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and a brother George Perkins.
Visitation will be held at O'Bryant Chapel Funeral Home on Monday, November 2, 2020 from 1:00 pm until the 2:00 pm service time with Rev. Matt Kelley officiating. Burial will be at Thomaston Cemetery.
Arrangements by O'Bryant Chapel Funeral Home in Linden, AL.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
O'Bryant Chapel Of Linden
NOV
2
Service
02:00 PM
O'Bryant Chapel Of Linden
Funeral services provided by
O'Bryant Chapel Of Linden
400 West Cahaba Avenue
Linden, AL 36748
(334) 295-9300
