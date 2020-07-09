TUSCALOOSA - Paul Dykes, age 93, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020 at DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa. Graveside services and burial will be Friday, July 10, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park. Michael A. Foster will be officiating. A visitation will be held Thursday evening at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Tuscaloosa Memorial Park and Chapel will be directing.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Minnie Shelton Dykes; and parents, Ernest and Ivy Meadows Dykes.

Paul is survived by his daughter, Julia Spates Dykes; and sons, James Dykes and Curtis Dykes.







