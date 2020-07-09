1/1
Paul Dykes
TUSCALOOSA - Paul Dykes, age 93, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020 at DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa. Graveside services and burial will be Friday, July 10, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park. Michael A. Foster will be officiating. A visitation will be held Thursday evening at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Tuscaloosa Memorial Park and Chapel will be directing.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Minnie Shelton Dykes; and parents, Ernest and Ivy Meadows Dykes.
Paul is survived by his daughter, Julia Spates Dykes; and sons, James Dykes and Curtis Dykes.



Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory - Tuscaloosa
JUL
10
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Tuscaloosa Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory - Tuscaloosa
5434 Old Birmingham Highway
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
(205) 553-3141
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 8, 2020
Miss you Uncle Paul.
Bobbie Fernandes Brantley
St.Louis.MO
Bobbie Brantley
Family
