|
|
REFORM - Paul Michael Bolling, age 68, of Reform, Ala., died April 19, 2020 at his residence. Private graveside services were held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Arbor Springs Baptist Church Cemetery with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, J. T. Bolling and Bobbie Sue Keasler Bolling; brother, Ricky Joe Bolling; and nephew, Nick Bolling.
Survivors include his brothers, Harold Bolling (Debbie) and Doug Bolling (Melissa); and his nieces and nephews, Leslie Lowe (Chad), Kelsey Lowe, Hunter Kilgore, Blake Bolling and Jessa Bolling.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 23, 2020