|
|
TUSCALOOSA - Paula Johnson Brown, age 58, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away August 30, 2019 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be Saturday, September 7, 2019, 1 p.m. at St. Mark AME Church with Pastor Antonio Thomas officiating. Burial will follow in Springhill Cemetery in Coker, Ala. with Wills' Funeral Service directing. Visitation will be 12 noon – 5 p.m. Friday, September 6, 2019, at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services at the church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Sept. 6, 2019