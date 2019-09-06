Home

Wills Funeral Services Inc
701 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Northport, AL 35476
(205) 758-3444
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Wills Funeral Services Inc
701 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Northport, AL 35476
Lying in State
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
St. Mark AME Church
Service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Mark AME Church
TUSCALOOSA - Paula Johnson Brown, age 58, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away August 30, 2019 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be Saturday, September 7, 2019, 1 p.m. at St. Mark AME Church with Pastor Antonio Thomas officiating. Burial will follow in Springhill Cemetery in Coker, Ala. with Wills' Funeral Service directing. Visitation will be 12 noon – 5 p.m. Friday, September 6, 2019, at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services at the church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Sept. 6, 2019
