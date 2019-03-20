|
|
RICHMOND, VA. - Paula Marion Thomas was born August 8, 1941, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
She was the daughter of William Paul and Elizabeth Smith Thomas. She attended Tuscaloosa's City Schools and the University of Alabama, graduating with a BS and later an MS in Chemistry, distinguished for having been one of the first women to earn a Master's degree in inorganic chemistry. She was active in the East Grand Rapids, Michigan, Junior League and also taught Computer Science at Aquinas College. She was a devoted Episcopalian and was appointed Head of the Diocesan Altar Guild of New Hampshire for a term.
She is remembered for being an extremely kind, loving and generous mother, with a great sense of adventure, a strong intellectual curiosity and wonderful sense of humor.
She died at Bonview in Richmond, Virginia, on March 18, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Grzymala Jordan of Richmond, Virginia; son, Robert Stephen Grzymala of Sherman Oaks, California; granddaughters, Verity Grace Jordan and Mercy Lylah Bbaale Jordan; sister, Betty T. Ragsdale of Brevard, North Carolina; nephews, Matthew L. Ragsdale, of Brooklyn, New York, and William H. Ragsdale of Maitland, Florida; great-niece, Lilith E. Ragsdale, of Brooklyn, New York.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations be made to Saint Francis Home, 65 West Clopton Street, Richmond, VA 23225, where she spent many happy years in their love and excellent care.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 20, 2019