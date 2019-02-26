|
|
TUSCALOOSA - Pauline Mills was a true public servant. She devoted her life to Big Sandy United Methodist Church and Turning Point, an organization that assists domestic violence victims. These were her two greatest passions. Mills served as Chairman of Administrative Council, Chairman of Finance, District Council Member of the Southwest District of the United Methodist Church and was President and Treasurer of United Methodist Women (UMW). Mills served on the board of Turning point for 22 years and won the first-ever Dedicated Daisy award. She also worked 38 years for the Alabama Mental Health Credit Union, where she started as a teller in 1972, and advanced to every position within the credit union, including interim president.
Pauline Mills found Turning Point when she was looking for refuge as a victim of domestic violence. She has since contributed more than two decades of volunteer service at Turning Point, the organization that gave her a place to stay and Alabama's second-oldest domestic violence shelter. Mills said that when she began, she wanted to give back to the place that offered her a home.
Mills said she was shifting from one relative to another until she found Turning Point. "It's been quite an experience," she said. "I'm just thankful that I had that. It is definitely a safe place."
Mills won Turning Point's first-ever Dedicated Daisy award for her 22 years at the shelter in February. She has served on the board of directors, helped with counseling of clients at the shelter and even taken on work as crisis call specialist and receptionist.
Emily Kelly, Turning Point's executive director, said that over the years, Mills has given her time and effort without hesitation.
"She's got a very kind heart," Kelly said. "She's passionate about the work. She's walked the walk, so when she works with our survivors she can say, 'I've been there, I've been down this road.''
Turning Point serves six counties for domes· tic violence and nine for sexual assault, and can house 16 clients and their children. In addition to a physical place to stay for victims of such violence, the shelter also offers free counseling and other services.
Mills said the shelter is vital to victims who are in danger and who may not have any other place to go. Mills said Turning Point helps clients after their stays at the shelter have ended, she said, assisting in job searches and permanent place to live.
Turning Point also focuses heavily on community awareness about domestic violence and sexual assault, hosting events and fundraisers for the public, as well as educational programs for local middle and high school students.
"Prevention is possible, but it is possible through education," said Portia Shepherd, Turning Point's education and outreach coordinator.
"That's what I do in the schools, is provide that education, so they won't end up in a situation when they're 18 and older and needing our services, because they're able to point it out at an early age."
Mills said working with Turning Point has been a rewarding experience.
"It feels great to let them know that there is someone they can go to or something they can do to help themselves, and for them to know they aren't the only ones that are going through this," Mills said. "That means a lot."
She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, outings with the Young at Heart, socials with the Tuscaloosa County High School class of '55 and supported the Atlanta Braves.
Pauline is survived by her daughter, Nelda M. Rice; sisters, Elwanda P. Wyatt and Johnnie-Faye P. McKenzie; grandchildren, Heather R. McWilliams (John) and Jonathan D. Rice (Kaitlin), great-grandchildren, Angel-Katherine E. Rice and Jack D. Rice; several nieces and nephews, and friends of the Big Sandy community.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Horace Pender and Hubert Pender; and her nephew, James Richard "JR" Burt.
Visitation is Tuesday, February 26, 2019, from 5-7 p.m. at the Tuscaloosa Memorial Park and Chapel. Funeral is Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the Tuscaloosa Memorial Park and Chapel. The service will be conducted by Big Sandy United Methodist Church minister Kristopher Roberts and Tuscaloosa First Assembly minister Charles Lenn.
Pallbearers will be Donald Terry, Ben Mills, John Mills, Neal Hargle, Shane Mills and Jed Reece.
Honorary pallbearers are Alvan Durrett, James (Leigh Ann) Durrett, Ashley D. (Justin) Smothers and Rachel Durrett.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Big Sandy United Methodist Women's Organization and the Turning Point Tuscaloosa chapter.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 26, 2019