Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Dogwood Chapel
200 5th Street NE
Aliceville, AL
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Dogwood Chapel
200 5th Street NE
Aliceville, AL
Pauline "Polly" C. Thompson

Pauline "Polly" C. Thompson Obituary
GORDO - Pauline "Polly" C. Thompson, age 62, of Gordo, Ala., passed away August 30, 2019 at her home. Services will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at Dogwood Chapel with Rev. George McLaurine and Rev. Bob Younge officiating. Burial will follow in Magnolia Memorial Gardens with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at Dogwood Chapel, 200 5th Street NE in Aliceville.
She was preceded in death by her father, James Clark; sister, Judy Walker and niece, Elizabeth Walker.
Survivors include her husband, Peter Thompson; sons, James Thompson (Amanda) and Eric Thompson (Cristy); mother, Christine Clark; brother, Larry Clark (JoAnn); and four grandchildren, Ethan, Cody, Ella and Elizabeth Rose Thompson.
Polly was born December 24, 1956 in Aliceville, Alabama. She was attending Reform First Presbyterian Church and was a registered nurse formerly employed by DCH Regional Medical Center and Washington County Infirmary.
Pallbearers will be Danel Clark, Tony Clark, Josh Sheffield, Gene Beard, Matthew Gales and Steve Doyle.
Honorary pallbearers are the Lewis and Faye Manderson Cancer Center. Hospice of West Alabama, Reform First Presbyterian Church, Aliceville High School Class of 1975, Sherman Mayhew, Chris Mayhew and Annie Pearl Bailey.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Lewis and Faye Manderson Cancer Center, 809 University Blvd. E. Tuscaloosa, AL 35401 or Hospice of West Alabama, 3851 Loop Road, Tuscaloosa, AL 35404.
Published in Tuscaloosa News from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2019
