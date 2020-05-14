Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North
4905 Highway 69 North
Northport, AL 35473
(205) 339-2600
Graveside service
Friday, May 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Moores Bridge Cemetery
Pauline "Polly" Malone Ellis

Pauline "Polly" Malone Ellis Obituary
MOORES BRIDGE - Pauline "Polly" Malone Ellis, age 97, of Moores Bridge, Ala., passed away on May 12, 2020, at Forest Manor Nursing Home. An 11 a.m. Graveside Service will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020, at Moores Bridge Cemetery with Rev. Brannon Pinion officiating and Magnolia Chapel North directing.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Hugh and Lula Malone; husband, Leon Ellis; sister, Mildred M. Wedgeworth; and niece, Sandra Pride.
Survivors include her son; Eddie Ellis (Sheila); granddaughter, Lesley E. Campbell (Jamie); niece, Linda Duckworth (Joe Brown); and special brother-in-law, Buddy Ellis; and the rest of the Ellis family.
Polly served her community as a lifelong member of the Moores Bridge Baptist Church, Mayfield Volunteer Fire Department and DCH- Northport.
The family would like to thank Forest Manor Nursing Home Station 2 and the Moores Bridge Community.
Pallbearers will be Jamie Campbell, Johnny "Bubba" Ryan, Dave White, Truman Strickland, Danny Anders, Joe Duckworth, Winfield Tierce and Scott White.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Moores Bridge Community Cemetery, c/o Truman Strickland, 18191 Boyd Road Elrod, AL 35458.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 14, 2020
