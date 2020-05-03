|
HUEYTOWN - Pearl M. Bell, a Tuscaloosa native and resident of Hueytown, Ala., died unexpectedly on April 29, 2020 at the age of 87.
Pearl is survived by her children, Diana Letson and Robert Bell; grandchildren, Brittney Withers, Hunter and Tanner Letson, Chase Bell and Falon Golden; and great-grandchildren, Kinley and Lainey Golden, Morgan Withers, and Charlie Bell.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George Thomas and Minnie Roberts and her siblings.
Pearl was born on January 29, 1933 in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Pearl was adored by all that knew her. She enjoyed Milky Ways and spending time with her family and friends more than anything. She will be most remembered for spreading love and joy to all.
A private family service is scheduled for Monday, May 4, 2020. Reverend Zac Head will officiate. Flowers, donations and condolences may be offered at 5434 Old Birmingham Hwy, Tuscaloosa, AL 35404.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 3, 2020