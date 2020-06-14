Rev. Pearl Slay
FORKLAND - On Friday, May 29, 2020, The Rev. Pearl Slay, Deacon in the Episcopal Diocese of Alabama, passed away at the age of 70. She served at Trinity Episcopal Church in Demopolis, St Wilfred's in Marion and St John's Episcopal Church in Forkland.
Pearl is survived by her husband, Willie; her two children, Cathy and William; three grandchildren, Reva, Rory and Ryan; and her mother, Catherine Boykin.
Memorials can be made to: Demopolis Public Library, 211 E. Washington St., Demopolis, AL 36732, Whitfield Regional Ladies Auxiliary, PO Box 890, Demopolis, AL 36732 or ECW Diocese of Alabama, 521 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203.



Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jun. 14, 2020.
