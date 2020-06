NORTHPORT - Pearson L. "Jack" Causey, age 88, of Northport, Ala., passed away June 3, 2020. Services will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Sunset Chapel with Rev. George Shaddix officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park with Sunset Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be Sunday 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home.He was preceded in death by his parents, Pearson and Margaret Causey; wife, Lula Mae Causey; son, Jeffrey Samuel Causey; and sister, Kit Chandler.Survivors include his daughter, Debbie Causey Holder (Comer) of Foley; sons, Tony L. Causey (Debbie) Gerald Lynn Causey; sister, Pat Hall; brother-in- law, Richard Chandler; daughter-in- law, Tracy Causey.Mr. Causey served in the United State Army during the Korean War as a paratrooper.He was a member of Northwood Hills Baptist Church for 60 years and the Morgan Sunday School class. Mr. Causey enjoyed woodworking and was a member of the Tuscaloosa Amateur Radio Club (WD4DBD).He was a loving husband, father, devoted Christian and a man of strong character and morals.He believed in hard work, had a great sense of humor and was very disciplined in daily life.Flowers will be accepted or memorial donations may be made to your favorite charity