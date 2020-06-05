NORTHPORT - Pearson L. "Jack" Causey, age 88, of Northport, Ala., passed away June 3, 2020. Services will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Sunset Chapel with Rev. George Shaddix officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park with Sunset Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be Sunday 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Pearson and Margaret Causey; wife, Lula Mae Causey; son, Jeffrey Samuel Causey; and sister, Kit Chandler.
Survivors include his daughter, Debbie Causey Holder (Comer) of Foley; sons, Tony L. Causey (Debbie) Gerald Lynn Causey; sister, Pat Hall; brother-in- law, Richard Chandler; daughter-in- law, Tracy Causey.
Mr. Causey served in the United State Army during the Korean War as a paratrooper.
He was a member of Northwood Hills Baptist Church for 60 years and the Morgan Sunday School class. Mr. Causey enjoyed woodworking and was a member of the Tuscaloosa Amateur Radio Club (WD4DBD).
He was a loving husband, father, devoted Christian and a man of strong character and morals.
He believed in hard work, had a great sense of humor and was very disciplined in daily life.
Flowers will be accepted or memorial donations may be made to your favorite charity.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Pearson and Margaret Causey; wife, Lula Mae Causey; son, Jeffrey Samuel Causey; and sister, Kit Chandler.
Survivors include his daughter, Debbie Causey Holder (Comer) of Foley; sons, Tony L. Causey (Debbie) Gerald Lynn Causey; sister, Pat Hall; brother-in- law, Richard Chandler; daughter-in- law, Tracy Causey.
Mr. Causey served in the United State Army during the Korean War as a paratrooper.
He was a member of Northwood Hills Baptist Church for 60 years and the Morgan Sunday School class. Mr. Causey enjoyed woodworking and was a member of the Tuscaloosa Amateur Radio Club (WD4DBD).
He was a loving husband, father, devoted Christian and a man of strong character and morals.
He believed in hard work, had a great sense of humor and was very disciplined in daily life.
Flowers will be accepted or memorial donations may be made to your favorite charity.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jun. 5, 2020.