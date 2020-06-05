Pearson L. "Jack" Causey
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Pearson's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NORTHPORT - Pearson L. "Jack" Causey, age 88, of Northport, Ala., passed away June 3, 2020. Services will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Sunset Chapel with Rev. George Shaddix officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park with Sunset Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be Sunday 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Pearson and Margaret Causey; wife, Lula Mae Causey; son, Jeffrey Samuel Causey; and sister, Kit Chandler.
Survivors include his daughter, Debbie Causey Holder (Comer) of Foley; sons, Tony L. Causey (Debbie) Gerald Lynn Causey; sister, Pat Hall; brother-in- law, Richard Chandler; daughter-in- law, Tracy Causey.
Mr. Causey served in the United State Army during the Korean War as a paratrooper.
He was a member of Northwood Hills Baptist Church for 60 years and the Morgan Sunday School class. Mr. Causey enjoyed woodworking and was a member of the Tuscaloosa Amateur Radio Club (WD4DBD).
He was a loving husband, father, devoted Christian and a man of strong character and morals.
He believed in hard work, had a great sense of humor and was very disciplined in daily life.
Flowers will be accepted or memorial donations may be made to your favorite charity.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
7
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
7
Service
02:00 PM
Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
3802 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL 35473
(205) 345-2900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved