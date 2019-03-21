|
|
AKRON - Peggy B. Smith, age 92, of Akron, Alabama passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Heritage Health Care and Rehab. Services will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Mt. Hebron Baptist Church in Akron with Dr. Curtis Kelley, Rev. Gene Dockery and Rev. Cliff Patterson officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Kirk Funeral Homes –Greensboro directing. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the services in the fellowship hall.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Eugene; and son Eugene, Jr. "Teddy"; along with numerous relatives and friends.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Teresa and Frank Costanzo; grandsons, Bradley (Kristin) and Ryan (Hannah) Costanzo; great-grandchildren, Asher, Hadleigh and Sutton Costanzo; sister, Pat Garyotis (Walter); numerous nieces and nephews and special family members, Ruby Nell Willis and William Dunson.
Peggy was a courageous, spirited and dedicated woman who loved life and her family. She lovingly devoted her life to the care of her son, Teddy, for 53 years. She had an unwavering faith in her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, which carried her through the numerous trials and difficulties of her life. She enjoyed sharing her faith through song, especially leading youth choirs and congregational music. She loved her church and helped develop the Mt. Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery Fund. Her love of God, her courage and life are truly an example for all who knew her. She will be greatly missed by family and friends. A special thanks to the loving staff at Hamrick Highlands Assisted Living and Heritage Health Care and Rehab who provided exceptional love, kindness and care to her.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to the Mt. Hebron Cemetery Fund, c/o 275, Co. Rd. 75, Akron, Alabama, 35441; Taylorville Baptist Church Women's Ministry, 7201 Moundville Lane, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, 35405 or Tuscaloosa's One Place, PO Box 2476, Tuscaloosa, Alabama 35403.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 21, 2019