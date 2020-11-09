1/
Peggy Farmer Lee
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Peggy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peggy Farmer Lee
Peggy Farmer Lee, age 87, of Tuscaloosa, passed away peacefully on November 5, 2020 at Heritage Health Care.
Graveside Services will be held at 11:30 am on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Dr. Donald Payne officiating and Heritage Chapel Funeral Home & Cremations, A Dignity Memorial Provider directing.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years John Robert Lee; father, Thomas Daniel Farmer,Sr; mother, Rae Steele Farmer; brother, Thomas Daniel Farmer,Jr.;grandson, Darryl Moore; granddaughter, Evie Campbell.
Survivors include: daughter, Janet Moore (Brad); son, Danny Lee (Mitzi); daughter, Joy Campbell; grandchildren, Greg Moore,Brandon Lee (Allison), Alex Lee (Victoria),Ashyn Grammer (Preston); great-grandchildren, Madison Moore, John Colson Grammer, Everett Grammer and Carson Lee.
Peggy Lee was born December 27, 1932 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. She graduated from Tuscaloosa High School and was a life long member of Forest Lake Baptist Church. She loved to travel with John on his business trips. Peggy was a wonderful & loving wife, mom, grandmother, and friend. She will be missed dearly.
Honorary pallbearers; Dr John Summerford, Heritage Health Care, and Comfort Care Hospice.
Condolences may be offered at
www.HeritageChapelTuscaloosa.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tuscaloosa News from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Chapel Funeral Home
5200 Old Birmingham Hwy
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
2055533555
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Heritage Chapel Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved