Peggy Farmer LeePeggy Farmer Lee, age 87, of Tuscaloosa, passed away peacefully on November 5, 2020 at Heritage Health Care.Graveside Services will be held at 11:30 am on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Dr. Donald Payne officiating and Heritage Chapel Funeral Home & Cremations, A Dignity Memorial Provider directing.She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years John Robert Lee; father, Thomas Daniel Farmer,Sr; mother, Rae Steele Farmer; brother, Thomas Daniel Farmer,Jr.;grandson, Darryl Moore; granddaughter, Evie Campbell.Survivors include: daughter, Janet Moore (Brad); son, Danny Lee (Mitzi); daughter, Joy Campbell; grandchildren, Greg Moore,Brandon Lee (Allison), Alex Lee (Victoria),Ashyn Grammer (Preston); great-grandchildren, Madison Moore, John Colson Grammer, Everett Grammer and Carson Lee.Peggy Lee was born December 27, 1932 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. She graduated from Tuscaloosa High School and was a life long member of Forest Lake Baptist Church. She loved to travel with John on his business trips. Peggy was a wonderful & loving wife, mom, grandmother, and friend. She will be missed dearly.Honorary pallbearers; Dr John Summerford, Heritage Health Care, and Comfort Care Hospice.Condolences may be offered at