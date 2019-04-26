|
TUSCALOOSA – Peggy Faulkner Abbott, age 73, passed away April 23, 2019 with her loving family by her side. She was the daughter of the late Adrian and Ann Faulkner.
Peggy was born February 27, 1946. She had a degree in Antique and Fine Art Appraisals, was a successful businesswoman and an LPN.
Peggy was the beloved wife to her husband, Charlie Abbott, for 38 years. She was a devoted mother to Daren Cameron (Krystal), Anna Jacklin (Andy), Joe E. Cameron, IV and the late Donna Wilson; a loving grandmother to Landon and Abbie Wilson, Kelsey Cameron Summerford (JT), Karson Cameron, Jackson and Victoria Cameron and Emily and Evan Jacklin.
Peggy leaves behind wonderful memories of her endless love and generosity.
Visitation will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 1 p.m. with a service at 2 p.m. at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Tuscaloosa Memorial Park. Carl Wells will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the West Alabama Humane Society.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 26, 2019