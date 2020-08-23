TUSCALOOSA - Peggy Hartley Smalley, age 82, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away Friday, August 21, 2020 at the residence. Funeral services will be held Monday, August 24, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel with burial to follow in Tuscaloosa Memorial Park. Rev. Keith Pugh will be officiating. Visitation will be at the funeral home one hour prior to service at 2 p.m.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Hayward and Velma Hartley.
Peggy is survived by Clyde Ray Smalley; daughters, Renee Pennington (Robert) and Robin Smalley (Rob Seale); son, Randy Smalley (Lisa); grandchildren, Jase Buttram (Molly), Dustin Smalley, Ashlyn Pennington, Josh Smalley, Jack Smalley, Dillin Allen, Sarah Kate Smalley, Mary Randall Smalley, and Jake Smalley.
Peggy was a graduate of Tuscaloosa High School, class of 1956. She worked in public service, as a dispatcher for Northport Police Department for 28 years till she retired. Peggy was a lifetime member of Alberta Baptist Church, where she instilled the love and passion of Christ in her three children. She was "Gurney" to her nine grandchildren that she loved and adored.
Pallbearers will be Jase Buttram, Dustin Smalley, Josh Smalley, Jack Smalley, Dillin Allen, and Jake Smalley.
Honorary pallbearers are Northport Police Department, Northport Fire Department, Alberta Baptist Church, Tuscaloosa County Board of Education members, Oasis Hospice, special thanks to Josh Shirley, RN, for his extra love and care.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choice
, or the Tuscaloosa County Board of Education or Individual School of your choice.