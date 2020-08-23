God's peace be with you all.

So many wonderful memories of our families worshipping together and joyfully serving in various positions through the years at our home church,

Alberta Baptist.

Losing your mother is the deepest sorrow you will experience .

She left a legacy... her love.

May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together, cherished memories that will remain forever close to your heart, as you celebrate a life well lived.

Love and Prayers

Debbie Woods, Columbus MS

Friend