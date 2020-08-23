1/
Peggy Hartley Smalley
TUSCALOOSA - Peggy Hartley Smalley, age 82, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away Friday, August 21, 2020 at the residence. Funeral services will be held Monday, August 24, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel with burial to follow in Tuscaloosa Memorial Park. Rev. Keith Pugh will be officiating. Visitation will be at the funeral home one hour prior to service at 2 p.m.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Hayward and Velma Hartley.
Peggy is survived by Clyde Ray Smalley; daughters, Renee Pennington (Robert) and Robin Smalley (Rob Seale); son, Randy Smalley (Lisa); grandchildren, Jase Buttram (Molly), Dustin Smalley, Ashlyn Pennington, Josh Smalley, Jack Smalley, Dillin Allen, Sarah Kate Smalley, Mary Randall Smalley, and Jake Smalley.
Peggy was a graduate of Tuscaloosa High School, class of 1956. She worked in public service, as a dispatcher for Northport Police Department for 28 years till she retired. Peggy was a lifetime member of Alberta Baptist Church, where she instilled the love and passion of Christ in her three children. She was "Gurney" to her nine grandchildren that she loved and adored.
Pallbearers will be Jase Buttram, Dustin Smalley, Josh Smalley, Jack Smalley, Dillin Allen, and Jake Smalley.
Honorary pallbearers are Northport Police Department, Northport Fire Department, Alberta Baptist Church, Tuscaloosa County Board of Education members, Oasis Hospice, special thanks to Josh Shirley, RN, for his extra love and care.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choice, or the Tuscaloosa County Board of Education or Individual School of your choice.


Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory - Tuscaloosa
AUG
24
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory - Tuscaloosa
Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory - Tuscaloosa
5434 Old Birmingham Highway
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
(205) 553-3141
Memories & Condolences
August 22, 2020
God's peace be with you all.
So many wonderful memories of our families worshipping together and joyfully serving in various positions through the years at our home church,
Alberta Baptist.
Losing your mother is the deepest sorrow you will experience .
She left a legacy... her love.
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together, cherished memories that will remain forever close to your heart, as you celebrate a life well lived.
Love and Prayers
Debbie Woods, Columbus MS
Friend
