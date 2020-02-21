Home

Skelton Funeral Home - Reform
2105 2nd St. SW
Reform, AL 35481
(205) 375-9661
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Skelton Funeral Home - Reform
2105 2nd St. SW
Reform, AL 35481
Visitation
Following Services

Peggy Joyce Frost


1941 - 2020
Peggy Joyce Frost Obituary
REFORM - Peggy Joyce Frost, age 79, of Reform, Ala., passed away February 18, 2020 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 21, 2020, at Skelton Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Vance Thomas and Rev. John Wesley Burkhalter officiating. Burial will follow in Pate Cemetery in Buhl, Ala. with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will follow the service at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Frost; her son, Floyd Dewayne Morrison, Sr.; and her parents.
Survivors include her daughter, Renee Morrison; one sister, Carolyn Evans; one brother, Alfred Simmons (Wendy); four grandchildren, James Windom Shuttlesworth, Floyd Dewayne Morrison Jr., Floyd Dewayne Morrison II and Floyd Dewayne Morrison III; and a number of great-grandchildren.
Peggy was born January 3, 1941 in Alabama to the late Charles Simmons and Margarite Channell Simmons. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Reform and a retired seamstress.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 21, 2020
