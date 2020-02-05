|
|
GORDO - Peggy Kirk Guy, age 86, of Gordo, Ala., passed away February 4, 2020 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 24173 US-82, Gordo, AL 35466 with Rev. Herschel Owen officiating. Burial will follow in Flatwoods Baptist Church Cemetery, 778 Flatwoods Rd., Gordo, AL 35466 with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. The family will receive friends to celebrate Nanny's life at Skelton Funeral Home Reform, Ala. from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday, February 7, 2020.
Peggy was preceded in death by her father, Doctor Kirk; mother, Mattie Kirk; husband, Bill Guy; and son, William Lewis III.
She is survived by her loving children, Kirk, Lisa and Tia; nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Peggy enjoyed holding Kimber Jayne, laughing at Evvie "Mae Mae", and singing with Judson Grant.
Peggy, known to those who loved her as "Nanny" was born January 1, 1934, in Gordo, Ala. to Doctor Albert Thomas Kirk and Mattie Bailey Kirk. She received her degree in education from the University of Alabama. She taught home economics in Wilcox County. On March 15, 1957 she married William Lewis Guy Jr. They raised four daughters, Dawn, Tina, Lisa, Tia and one son, Kirk.
Peggy had a passion for all things Alabama sports related. She loved dancing with Pop; they would jitterbug the night away. Her hobbies included sewing, painting ceramics, reading, fishing, playing backgammon and cribbage. She loved it when her family would gather to play cards and dominos. She would cook a delicious meal including her famous chocolate cake and fried apple pies. Peggy loved traveling to different places. She took trips to Italy, Alaska, Hawaii, and New Jersey. She traveled out west to see the Grand Canyon, Sedona, Arizona, and Las Vegas, Nev. She enjoyed all of the cultural art, the bright colors in the casinos, bingo and the pinging of the slot machines. She loved discussing the different nature found around the world. She was fascinated by God's creation and would always quote her mother saying "If you want to see the colors that go together, look at God's creation". Peggy's favorite place was her little cabin in Orange Beach, Ala. She was proud to provide a vacation home for her family to enjoy the white, sunny shore. Peggy was asked in her final days what she enjoyed most about life and her response was being a mother.
Pallbearers will be Kirk Guy, Kirk "Toad" "Lil Man" Guy, Robby Simpson, Dillian "Slick" Condra, Hunter "Huntman" Simpson and Brad Dello Iacono.
Honorary pallbearers are Doug Tilley, Donnie Mosley, Dewayne Hall, Austin Stringer and Justin Stripling.
Flowers may be sent to Skelton Funeral Home or memorials to , Attn: Office of Development, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.
Published in Tuscaloosa News from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2020