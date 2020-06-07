Peggy Lucas Hooks
HUNTSVILLE – Peggy Lucas Hooks, age 90, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away June 2, 2020 in Huntsville.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Nathaniel Lindsey Lucas; brothers, Edward, Calvin and Lindsey; and sisters, Cleo, Grace, Bonnie and Louise; and her husband of 67 years, Dr. William Gary Hooks.
Survivors include her daughter, Debbie Hooks Luker and husband Bob of Tuscaloosa, Alabama; three sons, William Gary Hooks, Jr. of Huntsville, Alabama, Judson David Hooks and wife, Betsy of Richardson, Texas and Stephen Borden Hooks and wife, Cyndy of Madison, Alabama; grandchildren, Ashley, Mary Catherine, William, Bobby, John, Michael, Bill, Nelson, Hunter, Caleb, Hannah, Alex and Rebekah; great-grandchildren, Daxton, River, Eliana, Benjamin, Anna, Hunter, Hailey, Hudson, Anna Logan and Walt.
Peggy was actively involved in many different causes, organizations and positions of service in Tuscaloosa throughout her life and touched many people through her efforts. She approached everything she did with energetic enthusiasm and a strong sense of commitment.
I am home in Heaven, dear ones;
All's so happy, all's so bright!
There's perfect joy and beauty
In this everlasting light.
Due to health concerns funeral services will be private, in Memory Hill Gardens in Tuscaloosa with Memory Chapel, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Kennedy Home, Kinston, North Carolina.



Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jun. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
2055531430
