Nelson Funeral Home
3659 Hwy 171 North
Fayette, AL 35555
1-205-932-8961
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Nelson Funeral Home
Fayette, AL

Service
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Nelson Funeral Home
Fayette, AL

Peggy McDonald Coretti Obituary
WHEATON, ILL. – Peggy McDonald Coretti, age 66, of Wheaton, Ill., passed away September 22, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer, at Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield, Ill.
Service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, September 29, 2019, at Nelson Funeral Home, Fayette with visitation one hour prior. Graveside service will follow at New Liberty Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery.
Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, Rev. Wilfred L. McDonald and Iva Nell Johnson McDonald of Bankston; and brother, W. Alan McDonald of Bankston.
She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Joseph Coretti of Wheaton, Ill.; four sisters, Patricia McDonald of Bankston, Teresa Shopnitz of Montgomery, Ill., Kathryn Norman (Thomas) of Florence, Kimberly McDonald of Bankston; and one brother, Richard W. McDonald of Bankston; and numerous loved in-laws, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Donations can be made to MD Anderson in Houston, Texas, or to any cancer foundation.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Sept. 27, 2019
