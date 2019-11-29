|
MOUNDVILLE - Peggy Parker Ray, age 74, of Moundville, Ala., died Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Hospice of West Alabama. Funeral services will be held at Magnolia Chapel South Funeral Home on Friday, November 29, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. with Rev. Herman Parker, Rev. Brian Hinton, and Caleb Ellis officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery in Moundville. Visitation will be held from 1:30-3:00 p.m. prior to service time.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Donald Ray of Moundville; sister, Elaine Hinton of Northport; and parents, Thomas W. and Nina Lee Parker of Big Sandy.
Survivors include her daughters, Donna Krepp (David) of Tuscaloosa, Dana Rogers (Mike) of Northport and Debra Neill (Eric) of Moundville; sister, JoAnn Hinton (George) of Big Sandy; brother, Rev. Herman Parker (Fay) of Breman, Georgia; and her grandsons, Joey Rogers and Parker Neill, whom she loved dearly. She also has a host of special nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be nephews and great nephews.
Honorary pallbearers are Peggy Camp, Rita Spiller, Amanda Morrison, Mary Ann Jones, Addie Kipp, staff at Moundville Health & Rehab, staff of Hospice of West Alabama, staff of Encompass Home Health, Dr. Larry Skelton, Dr. Dirk Berry, physicians at the Manderson Cancer Center and staff of DCH Tuscaloosa MICU.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the 270 Peachtree Street #1040, Atlanta, Georgia 30303, Manderson Cancer Center 809 University Blvd. East Tuscaloosa, AL 35401 or Hospice of West Alabama 3851 Loop Road Tuscaloosa, AL 35404.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Nov. 29, 2019