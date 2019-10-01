Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Services
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
(205) 553-1430
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
3:00 PM
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
Peggy Shattuck Obituary
TUSCALOOSA – Peggy Shattuck, age 83, passed away on September 28, 2019 in her home at Tuscaloosa, Ala. Visitation will be Tuesday, October 1, 2019, from 2:00-3:00 p.m. at Memory Chapel Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 3:00 p.m. Bro. Chad Lowery will be officiating the service.
She was preceded in death by her father, Edward Rogers; and her mother, Clemmie Rogers; her grandson, Dakoda Shattuck; and her brother, Johnny Rogers.
She is survived by her daughters, Sherie Terry (Neil), Jenny Lightsey (Bill), and Christy Shattuck (Roger); and their father, T.F. Shattuck; grandchildren, Christina (Drew), James (Sara Kathryn), Jamie, Leah (Chad), Jason, TC (Amanda) and Trent; along with many great-grandchildren.
Peggy was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved spending time gardening, all types of building projects, bird watching, and loved spending much time with her soulmate and friend Joel Gary, and much family and friends.
Pallbearers will be James Terry, Jason Lightsey, TC Lightsey, Trent Shattuck, Destin Lancaster and Drew Shelton.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Oct. 1, 2019
